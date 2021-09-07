Surrey Knights start 2021-22 hockey season with new head coach

Andrew Liboiron is now on the bench of PJHL team

Surrey Knights players scrimmage at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex on Aug. 23. Heading into another Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) season, the team has a new head coach in Andy Liboiron. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Following two start-stop seasons due to the pandemic, it’s game time again for Surrey Knights and other teams in the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

The Knights get their 2021-02 season going Thursday evening (Sept. 9) with a home-opener against Langley Trappers at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 7 p.m. faceoff.

The PJHL season starts Tuesday (Sept. 7) in Ladner, where Delta Ice Hawks are home against White Rock Whalers.

The Knights have a new head coach in Andrew Liboiron, 30, originally from Kitchener, Ontario. He takes over from Gerry Leiper, who will focus on general-managment duties and also serve as an associate coach.

News from @SurreyKnights: Role swap with new head coach Andy Liboiron (right) taking over from Gerry Leiper (left), who is now assistant coach of the @ThePJHL team. Spotted at @Globalcamps Van. https://t.co/TJdfQnuhPv for camp/season info. pic.twitter.com/ZYwD4V2fG7 — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) July 10, 2021

The team’s 21-man roster is posted to the team’s new-look website (surreyknights.ca).

Knights forward this year are Billy Thompson, Tyson Williams, Dalton Mackeigan, Brandon Melsness, Henry Brawdy, Roman Wolynec, Tak Nagamatsu, Caleb Douglas, Montaro Uyeyama, Jayman Jutla and Jake Thompson.

The seven defensemen are listed as Liam Knotts, Tyson Benoit, Maddox Caie, Logan Earle, Brad Collins, Nick Rusnak and Darian Tamas, and the goaltenders are Rahul Sharma, DJ Cash and Brendan Olson.

The Knights’ second game of the season is Thursday, Sept. 16 at home against White Rock, followed by a Sept. 18 battle in Mission against the Outlaws.

• RELATED STORY/PHOTOS, from 2019: Surrey Knights feel at home at new hockey ‘castle’

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader