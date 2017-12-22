Surrey Knights fall prey to Langley’s Lyon

Langley goaltender shuts the door, blanking Surrey for first shutout in Trappers history

SURREY — Kristian Lyon’s name will forever be etched in the Langley Trappers record books.

Lyon, a 17-year-old from Langley, posted the first shutout in the expansion junior B hockey club’s history on Thursday night (Dec. 21) in a 6-0 victory over Surrey Knights. The game was played at the North Surrey Rec Centre.

The first-year Trappers hockey club heads into the PJHL’s holiday break on their best stretch with just one regulation loss (3-1-1-2) in their past seven games.

The Trappers were coming off consecutive overtime losses, falling 2-1 to the Mission City Outlaws on Dec. 16 and 4-3 to the Richmond Sockeyes on Dec. 20.

Lyon stopped all 30 Surrey shots and the rookie goaltender has now won three consecutive starts.

Offensively, Carter Graham paced the attack with a pair of goals, while Matthew Smoliga, Nicholas Wagner and Joshua Boelema each tallied once. Samuel Frederick had a pair of assists.

Langley hits the holiday break with a record of 10-18-1-2 and their 23 points have them just one behind Mission for third place in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Trappers resume league play when they host the Knights on Jan. 3 at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The Knights, meanwhile, play in Port Moody on Saturday (Dec. 23) in the team’s final game for 2017. Heading into that contest, the squad had just one win in 31 games this season.

gary ahuja