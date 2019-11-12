Surrey football teams in Subway Bowl playoff hunt this week

Photo: Malin JordanRunning back Noah Anderson runs through a W.J. Mouat defender on his way toward the end zone at Cloverdale Athletic Park on Friday, Nov. 8.

At BC Place Stadium, Surrey high school football players are looking for a shot at provincial-championship glory this weekend.

In AAA Varsity action, Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers will be in a quarter-final playoff fight with New Westminster Hyacks starting at noon Saturday (Nov. 16).

The Panthers earned a trip to the “Dome” after cruising to a 57-7 first-round playoff win over W.J. Mouat Hawks at Cloverdale Athletic Park last Friday afternoon (Nov. 8).

Tweedsmuir opened the scoring when running back Noah Anderson darted in from 12 yards for a TD. LT’s defensive followed up on the next drive with a pick-6 to put the Panthers up 14-0 and they never looked back.

“We got a lot of contributions from lots of different kids today,” said Tweedsmuir head coach Kurt Thornton.

Saturday at BC Place Stadium, the other 2019 Subway Bowl quarter-final matchups will see Kelowna play Vancouver College, Mt. Douglas face St. Thomas More and Notre Dame battle South Delta.

All schedules, stats and scores are posted to bchighschoolfootball.com.

In the AA Varsity division, Fleetwood’s Holy Cross Crusaders will play a quarter-final playoff game against G.W. Graham on Saturday night (Nov. 16) at Exhibition Stadium, starting at 7:30 p.m. Other games include Robert Bateman against Ballenas, Windsor plays Vernon and Clarence Fulton challenges Langley.

Tweedsmuir’s Junior Varsity squad is also set to play a quarter-final playoff game Thursday (Nov. 14) against Kelowna, at Cloverdale Athletic Park starting at 2 p.m.

