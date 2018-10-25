Surrey Eagles trade longtime netminder to alleviate crease crunch

The Surrey Eagles’ short-lived three-goaltender experiment is over.

On Thursday, the BC Hockey League squad – which found itself with one goalie too many after a three-team trade earlier this month – alleviated its roster crunch by dealing longtime backup netminder Daniel Davidson to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s La Ronge Ice Wolves in exchange for future considerations.

The move leaves the Eagles with recently acquired Kyle Dumba and Cayden Bailey between the pipes.

Upon acquiring Dumba this month – a deal that saw forward Eric Linell headed to the Penticton Vees – Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld told Peace Arch News that the team was comfortable carrying three netminders, and there was no rush to trade one away.

“We wanted to take a cautious approach with this. And if it works with three, great, and if it doesn’t, we’ll have to figure that out when the time comes, but for now, we have three guys now who can play,” he said at the time.

Davidson was the longest serving Eagle on the roster prior to the trade, joining the club as a 16-year-old backup in 2014/15.

The only other Eagle from that season still on the team is captain Ty Westgard, but he spent parts of two seasons in the Western Hockey League.

Davidson leaves the Birds with 112 games played, a career win-loss record of 27-69, a save percentage of .865 and goals-against average of 4.76. This season, he was 1-4 in six appearances.

“Moving a player like Daniel away is never easy,” Neufeld said in a news release posted to the team’s official website.

“Daniel is a hard-working individual with an incredible amount of character… He has given a lot to this organization and developed into a starting goalie.”

