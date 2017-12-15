Surrey Eagles to host Kings on Teddy Bear Toss night

The Surrey Eagles will host the Powell River Kings tonight at 7 p.m., and the game will also include the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss. (Garrett James photo)

Friday night is the last chance for fans to catch the Surrey Eagles play at home before the Christmas break – and the game features the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss event, as well.

The Eagles – currently in third place in the BC Hockey League’s Mainland Division – will square off against the Powell River Kings tonight, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

Fans are also encouraged to bring a new stuffed toy to the game and toss it over the glass and onto the ice after the Eagles’ first goal. Teddy Bears will also be sold at the arena. The stuffed toys are then collected and will be delivered to children at local hospitals for Christmas.

Instead of their traditional green home sweaters, the Eagles will also be wearing their alternate blue jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game, and proceeds donated to charity.