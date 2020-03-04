Surrey Eagles tie playoff series with home-ice win over Chilliwack

Surrey Eagles clawed their way back into their BC Hockey League playoff series with Chilliwack Chiefs on Tuesday night (March 3).

At South Surrey Arena, the home team skated off with a 5-2 win to even the best-of-seven series 2-2, forcing a Game 6 to be played back in Surrey on Saturday night (March 7).

Game 5 of the first-round series will be in Chilliwack on Thursday.

Last night, Eagles goalie Tommy Scarfone made 33 saves for a first-star performance in net.

Surrey jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Gabe Schovanek and Christian Fitzgerald, followed by second-period markers from Owen Nolan and Buddy Johnson. On a power play in the third, J.J. Fecteau added a fifth and final goal for the Eagles.

Wyatt Schlaht was named the game’s second star and teammate Hudson Schandor was third.

Looking ahead, a Game 7 in the Eagles-Chiefs series, if necessary, would be played in Chilliwack on Sunday (March 8).

