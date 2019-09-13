Brandon Santa Juana and his Surrey Eagles teammates will host the Coquitlam Express Friday in the team’s home opener. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey Eagles set for home-opener against Express

BC Hockey League team is 2-0 through first week of junior 'A' season

A week after a two-win road trip up north, the Surrey Eagles are preparing for their first home of the BC Hockey League season.

Tonight (Friday), the undefeated Birds – who won twice last weekend against the Prince George Spruce Kings – hit the ice at South Surrey Arena, where they’ll host the Coquitlam Express. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Like the Eagles, the division-rival Express are also still undefeated through one week of the season, though they’ve only played one game, which they won 5-2 over the Langley Rivermen on Sept. 7.

Friday’s home game is Surrey’s only one of the weekend. The team is back on the road next week, with a pair of midweek games on Vancouver Island – Sept. 17 against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the next day against the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

In the Eagles’ first two games of the season, newcomer Christope Tellier – acquired in the offseason from Wenatchee – has led the charge offensively, with two goals and two assists, while defenceman Brett Bliss, who is committed to the NCAA’s Brown University – has a goal and two helpers.

Goaltenders Thomas Scarfone and Cal Schell have split duties between the pipes so far.

