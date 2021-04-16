Surrey Eagles fall to Express in overtime

The Surrey Eagles dropped an overtime heart-breaker Wednesday against the Coquitlam Express, and though they picked up a point in the loss, they dropped one point back of top spot in their BC Hockey League hub division.

The Express edged the Birds 4-3 Wednesday at Scotia Barn in Burnaby – the rink that is playing host to both teams, plus the Powell River Kings during the BCHL’s 20-game season – and did so in comeback fashion; Surrey led 2-1 after 40 minutes before Coquitlam fought back in the final period.

The two squads traded goals in the first period – Rocco La Cara scored his first of the year for Surrey – and Holden Katzalay scored in the second to give the Eagles the lead. In the third, however, Coquitlam got two goals, from Keeton Oakley and Tyler Schleppe, before Eagles forward Gabe Schovanek tied the game 3-3 with 1:01 left to play.

Oakley, a BCHL rookie, finished the game with two goals and one assist.

In overtime, Danny Pearson scored his fourth of the season to give the Express the win.

“I thought we competed for 60 minutes on both sides of the puck but didn’t capitalize on our chances. Coquitlam made things hard on us limiting second-chance opportunities,” said Eagles coach Cam Keith.

The Eagles now sit with a 4-2-1 record (win-loss-overtime loss), and are back on the ice tonight (Friday) against Powell River. On Saturday, Surrey and Coquitlam will square off again to round out the weekend action.

