Surrey Eagles even series with Chilliwack Chiefs after game four win

The Eagles are a perfect 6-0 on home ice this year versus their Mainland division rivals.

The South Surrey Arena continues to be a house of horrors for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

The junior A team dropped a 5-2 road decision to the Surrey Eagles Tuesday night, evening their best-of-seven first round BCHL playoff series at two games apiece.

Chilliwack has not won a game at Surrey in six tries this season.

Goaltender Mathieu Caron had a rough time in game four, failing to go the distance after giving up five goals on 29 shots.

The veteran was pulled after Surrey’s Cade Alami put a puck past him on a power play 5:21 into period three. Backup Kolby Thornton played the remaining 14:39.

Caron also gave up goals to Gave Schovanek and Christian Fitzgerald in the first period and Owen Nolan and Buddy Johnson in the second period.

Trevor Adams and Kyle Penney scored the Chilliwack goals. Penney’s was an unassisted shorthanded marker.

Thomas Scarfone stopped 33 of 35 pucks in the Surrey net and was named the game’s first star. The second star was Surrey’s Wyatt Schlaht and the third star was Surrey’s Hudson Schandor.

The series resumes Thursday night, with a 7 p.m. start at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

