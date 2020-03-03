Surrey Eagles cut into playoff series deficit with win over Chilliwack Chiefs

The Eagles now trail the first round best-of-seven two games to one, with game 4 tonight in Surrey.

It wasn’t going to be that easy.

After taking a 2-0 lead in their first round BCHL playoff series with a pair of home ice wins, the Chilliwack Chiefs hit the road to face Surrey Monday night.

The Chiefs haven’t won in the South Surrey Arena all season, and that trend continued with a 3-2 loss.

Chilliwack was out-shot 32-22 in a game where all the scoring was done by the 2:02 mark of period two.

Chiefs captain Nathan Kelly opened the scoring 117 seconds into the game with an unassisted tally. Surrey’s Brett Bliss equalized on a Surrey power play at 13:59 and Chilliwack’s Cooper Moore restored his team’s lead at 17:46.

The Eagles scored twice in the opening minutes of the middle frame.

Carter King lit the lamp just 50 seconds in, and Wyatt Schlaht scored the game winning goal at 72 seconds later.

The three stars were Bliss (first), Cristophe Tellier (Surrey, 2nd) and Nikita Nesterenko (Chilliwack, 3rd) with Surrey goalie Thomas Scarfone named the Fortis BC Energy Player of the Game.

The series resumes tonight with a 7 p.m. start at the South Surrey Arena.

Chilliwack Progress