Surrey coaches Kroeger, Adams are two of three B.C. award winners

An official announcement will be made in a week or two, and award winners have been notified

Two women who coach sports in Surrey are among three of B.C.’s viaSport Coach of the Year award winners, the Now-Leader has learned.

Thunderbirds Track and Field’s Iuliana Kroeger is the provincial organization’s Competition Coach winner for 2020, while Ari Adams of Surrey United soccer club is the High Performance Coach of the year.

The annual awards recognize “outstanding coaches in British Columbia for their dedication and contribution to sport,” according to a post on viasport.ca. “Founded by the Coaches Association of BC, the Coach of the Year Awards celebrate community leaders who continually inspire athletes to realize and reach their potential.”

An official announcement will be made in a week or two, and the award winners have been notified. A third award recognizes B.C.’s top Community Coach, from elsewhere in the province.

(Story continues below tweet)

2 women who coach in #SurreyBC are among 3 of B.C.’s viaSport Coach of the Year award winners. Congrats to Thunderbirds Track and Field’s Iuliana Kroeger (left, Competition Coach) & Surrey United's Ari Adams (High Performance) @viaSportBC @SurreyUnitedSC https://t.co/ivDQsMUqur pic.twitter.com/UVQPpPXOom — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) April 12, 2021

Kroeger hails from Surrey and has been a coach in the city for more than 25 years, as the Thunderbirds’ Surrey campus club coach at the North Surrey Secondary track and also as a volunteer for Pacific Academy’s high school track and field team. Her bio is posted to thunderbirdstrack.org.

• RELATED STORY, from November 2020: Record-setting Surrey athlete triple-jumps his way onto Purdue track team.

With Surrey United, Adams is the soccer club’s assistant technical director, technical administration and female development lead, among other roles. Her bio is posted on surreyunitedsoccer.com.

• RELATED STORY, from October 2019: Bronze medals for both Surrey United girls teams at soccer nationals.

Through Bob Bearpark Foundation, each recipient of a Coach of the Year Award will receive a $250 bursary. Recipients will be honoured virtually this year, with no in-person awards event planned due to the pandemic.

“This year, we received nearly 100 nominations across three categories, all for incredible coaches,” Christina Chin, viaSport’s Sport Development Co-ordinator told Kroeger in an email. “Your remarkable contributions and passion for coaching have been noticed. You have clearly made a lasting impression on those you coach. Thank you for your commitment and passion for sport in British Columbia.”

• READ ALSO: COVID-19: Stress, lack of activity a consequence of pandemic.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

​

Surrey Now Leader