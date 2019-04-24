Surrey-area volleyball team raising money to get to Spokane for ‘Border Smackdown’

Bottle drive planned by Elements team ahead of tournament in May

Members of the Elements volleyball team headed to a tournament in Spokane in May. (submitted photo)

Some Surrey-area volleyball players need a little help getting across the border for a tournament.

The Elements club team of 13- and 14-year-old boys is holding a bottle drive on Saturday (April 27) to raise money for a trip to Spokane and the “Border Smackdown” tourney, to be played there from May 17-19.

“It’ll be the first trip like this some of these boys have ever gone on, and we want to make it happen,” Lela Bentley, an organizer of the bottle drive, told the Now-Leader.

She said the majority of the players go to school at Kwantlen Park Secondary and Old Yale Elementary, where Saturday’s fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking lot at 10135 132nd St., Surrey.

“We have three (players) from Delta and one more from Queen Elizabeth (Secondary). It’s a very mixed group,” Bentley added.

For those who can’t get to the school to drop off empty bottles, pickup can be arranged by calling 236-880-4033.

