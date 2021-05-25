Surrey-area sports clubs react positively to B.C.’s reopening plan

Members of a team jump for joy after winning a soccer bowling-type drill during a She Can clinic hosted by Surrey FC association at Newton Athletic Park on March 22. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey-area sports clubs and teams are cautiously optimistic about B.C.’s return-to-play plan announced Tuesday (May 25).

The four-step plan promises indoor team games for all-ages, but no spectators, by June 15, and spectators for outdoor sports (up to 50 people) allowed by then, too.

By July 1, limited spectators for indoor sports could be allowed, and a return to “normal” sports competitions promised by Sept. 7.

On Tuesday afternoon (May 25), social media lit up with Surrey-area sports organizations reacting to the news.

“Great news coming from the ministry today about outdoor sporting events,” Surrey FC soccer club tweeted. “Looks like games are back and here to stay. That being said, we still need to follow all Covid-19 protocols for a smooth transition back into play. See you out on the pitch soon.”

Surrey United soccer club expressed similar enthusiasm.

“We are very excited about today’s PHO update and are fully committed to the Restart Plan,” the Cloverdale-based club posted to Facebook.

“We will need some time for due diligence as we connect with the City of Surrey and BC Soccer to ensure permits and ViaSport requirements are lifted in parallel and understood prior to application on the field and under City permits. Until further notice all practice restrictions from the last month will stay in effect. We’ll update our members immediately once we receive all necessary information on the Restart Plan and its impact on our programming. Thank you all for your continued support and patience.”

“Hockey will be back for the 2021-22 hockey season,” Semiahmoo Minor Hockey posted to Facebook with the hashtags “#cantwait #letsgo #hockeyisback #wegotthis.”

Posted Cloverdale Minor Hockey: “Well, this is getting us pretty excited about the new season. Related news: don’t forget that returning player registration is open.”

