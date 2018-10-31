Surprise keeper backstops Duncan’s Red Arrow to another Div. 4 victory

Things just keep working out for Cowichan Red Arrow.

Prior to the soccer team’s Div. 4 match against Prospect Lake in Saanich last Friday, head coach Will Chaster got a text from his No. 1 goalkeeper, Tim Den Hartigh, stating that he would have to stay late at work. No worries, Chaster thought, knowing that his backup, James McBride was just coming off a huge game five days earlier, including a palm-save on a laser shot to the far corner and a stopped penalty kick.

Nope. McBride was unavailable due to injury.

Just when he thought all was lost, Chaster looked down the bench to see Nic Jones pulling a pair of goalie gloves from his gear bag.

“OMG we have a third keeper!” he recalled thinking.

Cowichan played the first half close to the vest, working on their possession game. One slip-up led to a turnover and a quick pass to Prospect’s striker, whose 30-yard blast caught Jones off his line, giving the host team a 1-0 lead.

That was all Prospect would get on the day, however. Cowichan got back on track on the next kickoff. Midfielder Owen Meyland started generating chances on goal, and Kaelin Leddy and Shermag Joseph came close to connecting as well.

“The Orange defence just seemed to be an umbrella, blocking or forcing our attempts,” Chaster commented.

Jonas Golf-Myers was finally able to break through with a shot from distance that tied the score just before the break.

The second half was all Cowichan. Matt Owen moved to left outside back and found nothing but open space, making runs up the channel, including one that he ended by beating the defender, cutting inside to the top of the 18 and slipping the ball back to the left for a 2-1 Cowichan lead.

Leading scorer Brandon Tolfo got back into action in the second half after missing Red Arrow’s previous game, and scored the next three goals. Another defender, Mike Bellefleur, scored his first of the year to round out the scoring.

Red Arrow now has 19 points to equal first-place Castaways Invicta, although Castaways has a game in hand. Cowichan returns home this coming Saturday, hosting Castaways at 4 p.m.