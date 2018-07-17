Super League ready to hit South Okanagan streets

Less than a month to go before inaugural Penticton race

With just month to go before the first-ever Penticton Super League Triathlon, organizer Michael Brown said he is hopeful they will meet the goal of 1,000 atheletes registered he set last fall.

“Twenty per cent of the registrations come in the last month,” Brown said.

Super League Triathlon is a shorter, faster race format.

“It’s a new format, media rich, spectator friendly,” Brown said, adding that the race has been getting a lot of attention. “The word is out there that Penticton is still on the Triathlon map.

“Penticton will be streamed worldwide by the Super League team.”

As competitions go, this is a very young event; it was first held in 2016 in Australia.

The Penticton event is the North American debut of the Super League and, along with a completed event in Poznan, Poland, is a qualifier for the championships, starting in September. The championship series include Jersey, in the Channel Islands off the coast of England; Malta and Mallorca in 2018, then Singapore and Australia in 2019.

The three-day event also includes mass-participation age group racing featuring triathlon Equalizer events and an Enduro event.

The Super League is designed to appeal to younger athletes, who are drifting away from the larger races, he says, to events like the popular colour runs.

“Not as long a race, not as much training, but still a high-end production in a high-end city,” said Brown. The races feature shorter loops, making the races more spectator-friendly for the athletes families and other supporters, allowing them to see their athlete more than once over the course of a five hour race.

It’s also going to be more friendly for people wanting to move around the city.

“We’ve really tried to work on keeping as much of the open as possible,” said Brown. “Lakeshore Drive has one lane open. We are only using one lane, so you will be able to access the whole length of Lakeshore Drive”

More information is available online at Super League Triathlon and Super League Penticton

