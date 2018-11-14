Super League curling: Van Yzerloo steals one from Nichol

This past week in the Kootenay savings Super League saw two games shake hands early, and two go down to the last rock.

A short-staffed Team Darrin Albo were in tough against Team Bedard Excavating, skipped by Deane Horning. Team Bedard could do little wrong on this night, putting up a deuce in the first, then stealing the second, third and fourth ends, before a frustrated Team Albo conceded the 7-0 drubbing.

Team Rob Ferguson faced off against Team Sitkum IT, skipped by Nando Salviulo. Team Ferguson took an early 3-0 lead, being forced to one in the first, then stole two in the third after Sitkum blanked the second. Skip Salviulo made a nice draw to the four-foot for one in the fourth, before Ferguson extended the lead with a perfect double for two in the fifth. Team Sitkum kept chipping away, drawing for another single in six, stealing one in the seventh, and laying three in the eighth for the potential win, only to have Skip Ferguson make a hit and stick on the shot stone for one, and a 6-3 Team Ferguson win.

It was a battle of the winless teams, with Team Heather Nichol versus Team Ken Fines. The Ladies stole two in the first, but Team Fines got those back with a takeout for three in the second. Facing three in the third, Skip Heather made a nice draw to the pot for one, but facing another three in the fourth, her last rock over-curled and crashed on a guard, allowing Skip Ken a draw through a narrow port for a large four. It was all Team Fines after that, posting steals in the fifth and sixth ends for a hand shaking 10-3 win.

It was a back and forth affair between Team Bill Van Yzerloo and Team Myron Nichol. Team Van Yzerloo had the early edge, forcing Nichol into drawing for singles in the first and third ends, while Skip Bill made an angle raise for two in the second. Skip Myron had his draw weight all night, with two perfect ones behind cover to steal two in the fifth, then facing four, another in the sixth to steal again, after Van Yzerloo couldn’t navigate the narrow port take-out for a potential five. Nichol again drew to the four-foot in the sixth, but Skip Bill made a perfect in-off (his own rock) to take three and tie the game at five-all. Nichol drew for one in the seventh, and was looking to steal the eighth with his last rock take-out of Van Yzerloo’s stone, but it tragically hung wide, just chipping it in for shot rock, thus allowing Skip Bill to draw to the four-foot for two, and an unlikely 7-6 Van Yzerloo win.

Team Nathan Small had the bye. Super League curling goes every Thursday at the Trail Curling Club at 7 p.m.