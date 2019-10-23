Super League Curling: Small victories are often the sweetest

Team Brian Lemoel and Team Nathan Small kickstarted this past week in the Kootenay Savings Super League curling with a back and forth game, right down to the last rock.

Team Small forced Team Lemoel to draw for one in the first, followed by Skip Nate’s perfect hit n roll, then a draw to the four-foot for a deuce in the second. Lemoel responded with two perfect draws of his own, to get his deuce and regain the lead 3-2. After Team Lemoel held Team Small to one in the fourth, then blanked the fifth, it looked like they were set up to have hammer in the remaining even ends. But an attempted raise tap back for two, over-curled in the sixth, for a Small steal of one, followed by a steal of two in the seventh to be up 6-3 coming home without.

Team Lemoel made a couple of perfect hit and rolls, to be laying three when Skip Nate threw his last rock take-out, which also was a perfect hit and roll, but behind the tee line, giving Lemoel a chance to tie. He made a delicate come around tap to move the shot rock, unfortunately his shooter rolled too far, scoring only two, for and exciting 6-5 Small win.

The swingy ice caught Team Salviulo by surprise in their match-up with Team McKenzie Remax, skipped by Deane Horning. Skip Nando’s attempted draws in the first, second and fourth ends, over-curled just enough, clipping the front guards, giving Horning all the points he needed with a four-spot in the first and two field goals in the second and fourth, breezing to a 10-2 McKenzie-Remax win.

Team Desiree Borsato and Team Les Lepine played a close take-out game that wasn’t indicative of the score. Skip Les got fooled by the swingy ice early, hitting and rolling out on his last rock take-outs, leading to Team Borsato stealing the first three ends, and a 4-0 lead. After a fourth end blank, there was very little scoring the rest of the way, ending with a 5-1 Team Borsato victory.

Team Bill vanYzerloo had their A game going, with his front end throwing up guards and draws to the four foot consistently, putting constant pressure on Team Ken Fines. The wily veteran had no magic this night, giving up steals in every end, for a hand shaking 7-0 vanYzerloo drubbing after six ends.

The last game of the night saw Team Myron Nichol facing off against Team Darrin Albo. Nichol blanked the first, then was forced to take one in the second, but caught a break in the third when Skip Darrin’s last rock over-curled for a steal of two. Albo bounced back with a couple of nice draws for two in the third. Nichol restored his three-point lead with a delicate come around tap for two in the fourth, then put the game out of reach with steals in the sixth and seventh ends, cruising to a 7-2 victory.

