Super League Curling: Nichol counts seven-ender in curling win

Team Ken Fines and Team Darrin Albo, skipped by Derek Simister, kicked off the Kootenay Savings Super League this week with a close, down to the wire game.

Team Albo were forced to take one in the first, then fiercely guarded an early rock in the four-foot to steal another in the second. Skip Fines tied the game with an open draw for two in the third, but Skip Simister came right back with a hit for two in the fourth, then extended the lead with another steal in five. Already laying one, Skip Fines tied the game up once again with double take-out to sit three in the sixth, then took their first lead with a steal of one in seven. Skip Simister didn’t have to throw his last rock, when Fines’ attempt at a difficult thin double take-out didn’t materialize, scoring two for the 7-6 Albo win.

Team Brian Lemoel faced off against Team Les Lepine, and made a delicate come around tap for three in the second. Team Lepine cut into the lead with a free draw for two in the second, but Lemoel restored the 3-point cushion in the fourth with an open draw for two himself. Skip Les came up just short on his last rock in the fifth, settling for a single, before Team Lemoel extended their lead with another deuce in six on their way to an 8-3 victory.

The heavyweight match-up between Team Myron Nichol and Team Bill van Yzerloo just didn’t deliver the goods. Team Nichol blanked the first, then scored a deuce in the second, set up by Third Garry Beaudry’s perfect hit and roll behind cover. With a ton of rocks in play in the third, Team van Yzerloo was looking to score two, possibly three, before Skip Myron made an excellent angle raise freeze to the shot stone, leaving Skip Bill with only a single.

Everything worked in Team Nichol’s favour in the fourth, while Team vanYzerloo attempts at draws or freezes would be just light, or tick and roll into the open for Team Nichol to hit and roll behind more cover, resulting in an inconceivable SEVEN ender, blowing the game wide open, on their way to a 10-2 shellacking.

Team Desiree Borsato let one get away against Team McKenzie Remax, skipped by Deane Horning. Borsato led 2-0 when Horning came back with a draw for two himself in the third, then tried to draw around cover with his last in the fourth, but just ticked the rock in the top twelve, rolling into the open, allowing Skip Des to hit and stay for a field goal and a 5-3 lead. Team Borsato stole one in five, before Horning made a hit and roll to score two in six. Team McKenzie Remax tied the game in seven, then stole the eighth for a 7-6 win.

There were some wild momentum swings in the game between Team Nando Salviulo and Team Nathan Small. Salviulo scored deuces in one and three, sandwiched around a deuce for Small in two. Team Salviulo seemed to take control in the fourth, when Skip Nate’s last rock draw came up short, giving up a steal of three. Team Small bounced right back with a large four-ender, cutting the lead to 7-6. Team Salviulo manufactured another deuce in six, but Skip Small made a perfect cross-ice double for three in seven, to tie the game 9-9 coming home. Team Small looked to have the steal sewn up, until Skip Nando made an improbable quadruple raise to the pot for one, and an exciting 10-9 win.

The Kootenay Saving Super League takes place every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Trail Curling Club. Spectators are welcome.