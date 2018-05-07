Super coach recognized

Wesley Hart receives Fred Heslop Minor Hockey Week Award

Kudos to Wesley Hart, whose coaching contributions were recognized on April 23 by BC Hockey, which awarded him the Fred Heslop Minor Hockey Week Award. A statement from the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) noted that Hart is known for running practices and coaching kids up to 11 times in a week — not counting games and tournaments! (BC Hockey image)

