Super coach recognized

Kudos to Wesley Hart, whose coaching contributions were recognized on April 23 by BC Hockey, which awarded him the Fred Heslop Minor Hockey Week Award. A statement from the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) noted that Hart is known for running practices and coaching kids up to 11 times in a week — not counting games and tournaments! (BC Hockey image)
