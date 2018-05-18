Sunterra slip past Drywallers

Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas brushed back Do Itt Drywallers 3-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Carmen Kinniburgh, Kim Sylvester and Andrea Zubot scored for the Sistas, while Brooke Hincks replied for the Drywallers. Amy Thiessen of Sistas was chosen the Player With Heart by the drywallers.

Simply Delicious grounded 123Artful Paint & Sip 6-2 at Marshall Field #3.

Diane Neudorf and Chayse Marie Newman shared the Artful Paint goalkeeping and recorded multiple fabulous saves.

With 15 minutes left, Raylene Krahn buried a rocket from just outside the 18 for the Paint crew, while Neudorf converted on a breakaway hammer to the centre of the net. Tracy Hoy and Kelsey Middleton had some fine moments in the midfield with lots of hustle and a never-quit attitude. Defenders Ariel Nicolaide and Devyn McLennan had stellar showings.

The 123Artful Player with Heart was Krahn.

Meanwhile, the Vernon Silver Stars snapped their three-game losing streak by bouncing Beasley FC 4-1 in Capri Insurance 55+ League play at Beasley Park in Lake Country.

Dave Howes gave the Stars the lead on a long-range shot which slightly deflected off a defender. Beasley equalized 10 minutes later with a Lloyd Pendleton 40-yarder from the left touchline.

It was all Silver Stars from then on with speedster John Garner pulling the hat trick as Beasley withered. The Stars and Beasley are both 1-3.

The 39th Vernon National Oldtimers Tournament runs all weekend at MacDonald Park and Marshall Field. The finals go Monday. There are 42 entries.