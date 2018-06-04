Sunny skies hold up for June’s Quaddie at Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club

Winners (L to R) Sandy Armitage (third), Allan Wood (skip), Gayle Wallach (lead), missing Stu Fraser (second)

The Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club hosted its June Quaddie Saturday.

It was played under ideal weather conditions and both greens proved faster than in previous years making it easier to reach long jacks. Fifty-six members along with a few spares enjoyed a day of friendly competition and fellowship.

Sandy Armitage (third), Allan Wood (skip), Gayle Wallach (lead), and Stu Fraser (second) finished first. Second place went to Second place winners Michael Antolin (lead), Jennifer Letkeman (second), Linda Cowie (skip), Alan and Joan Hall (sharing third).

Andrew Harley (third), Eric Fraikin (lead), Karen Evans (skip) missing Luci Ewen (second) finished third while consolation went to Barb Roemmele (lead), Art Antrobus (presenter), missing Rod Armitage (skip), Helen Kempster (third), Colin Scott (second).

Next up, the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club hosts the Jubilee Pacific Pairs, June 9 and 10.

The event is open format, teams of two men, two women or mixed. Teams can be formed from different clubs. Limit of 32 pairs playing three games on Saturday-round robin within sections. All teams will advance to elimination sections for Sunday play. Minimum one game, maximum three games.

Find the club at 2190 Harlow Dr. or online at bowlsoakbay.ca.

