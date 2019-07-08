Sun Peaks Resort announces Crystal chairlift replacement and upgrade

Following up on significant infrastructure improvements in recent years, Sun Peaks Resort announced last week replacement plans for the Crystal chairlift at Canada's second largest ski area.

The Resort notes the new lift will be a Doppelymayr fixed grip quad that will increase uphill capacity by 20 per cent. A key feature of the project is a lift realignment that will see the top terminal relocated to the Top of the World on Mt. Tod, providing enhanced and more convenient access to a much larger pod of ski terrain at a slightly higher elevation.

This latest lift project is the first component of an upper mountain redesign for alpine terrain access at Sun Peaks. Current plans are for the Burfield chairlift to continue running at its current location, meaning guests will have the advantage of two lifts accessing the Top of the World area. Another important component of the project will involve ski run grading to improve skier access from Top of the World to signature Sun Peaks runs such as Spillway and Headwalls.

“A new Crystal Chair is very important as we look at the future of our upper mountain terrain at Sun Peaks. As more people continue to discover the Sun Peaks experience, we need to invest in moving additional guests around the mountain effectively and efficiently. This new lift and alignment will provide many options both now and in the future as we continue striving to deliver the finest mountain resort experience,” said Darcy Alexander, Vice President and General Manager.

Work to replace the existing 40-year-old Crystal chair will commence immediately. This summer will see engineering, electrical, lift line, and concrete work taking place, all in preparation for the summer of 2020 when the new lift itself will be installed. The project will cost an estimated $5 million dollars and will be complete in advance of the 2020/21 winter season.

In the last three years, the new Orient quad chairlift, multi-million-dollar food and beverage upgrades, winter and summer trail improvements, additional grooming equipment, hotel renovations, and new real estate projects have all been part of over $70 million in activity within the resort.

“This growth at Sun Peaks continues to cement the reputation and experience of the destination as one of Canada’s premier mountain resorts,” said Alexander.

For more information about Sun Peaks resort go to: https://www.sunpeaksresort.com