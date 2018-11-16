Sun Peaks’ new chairlift set to open by Christmas

Jessica Wallace

Kamloops This Week

Terminals and foundations have been installed, with towers up next for a new ski lift at Sun Peaks.

The Orient quad chairlift is under construction and due for completion in time for Christmas.

“We’re still targeting around the 20th of December for opening of the lift,” Peter Nixon of Sun Peaks Resort told the city’s parks and recreation committee this week.

“That’s going well. Everything else is what we call silly season. Everybody’s scrambling around.”

Nixon said the resort community is getting ready for winter, with opening day set for Saturday, Nov. 17. Ski teams arrive about a week earlier for training, on Nov. 10.

“We’re attempting to make snow right now,” he said. “It’s not as efficient as we’d like, but we’re still targeting that.”

Nixon said the biggest challenge that remains for the resort community is air access.

“People are asking about direct flights that we don’t have, that we had this summer through [Air Canada] Rouge,” Nixon said. “A lot of people were kind of disappointed that it didn’t carry through.”

The conversation remains ongoing, with Nixon noting the resort is capable of filling 7-37s two or three times a week with skiers.