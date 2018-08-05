Sun kick off BCFC season in Kamloops

The Okanagan Sun raise the curtain on their 2018 B.C. Football Conference regular season on the road today in Kamloops against the Broncos.

Kick off at Hillside Stadium is 4 p.m.

The quest for glory begins tomorrow as we kick the season off in Kamloops. You can find out how to stream the game on our website. Game time begins at 4:00pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/A0kDRWZL9u — Okanagan Sun (@okanagan_sun) August 4, 2018

Here’s a preview of what to look for from both teams:

Kamloops: 2-8 (2017, missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Brad Yamaoka (4th season)

Key departures: Colby Henkel (QB), Max Joseph (RB), Brody Bernier (WR), Tristan Murray (OL), Jesse Zajaros (LB), Jonas Haeni (LB), Landon Wilkinson (DB)

Key returnees: Andrew Pocrnic (RB), Tim Solypa (WR), Thijs Duineveld (WR), Derek Walde (OL), Kurtis Mutschmann (DL), Darby Kwan (DL), Justin Haverkamp (LB)

Key recruits: Reid Vankoughnett (QB), Rylan Matters (QB), Sam Hill (RB), Hudson Baribeau (OL), Matt Morrison (DL)

The Kamloops Broncos are coming into 2018 after a two-win season in 2017 – the second straight year with a 2-8 mark, as the Broncos have missed the playoffs since 2015.

The big story surrounding the Broncos this year is the departure of veteran quarterback Colby Henkel, who’s moved on to play with Windsor in the U Sports ranks. Last season, Henkel threw for 1,900+ yards, along with nine touchdown passes, and also rushed for 209 yards.

To replace Henkel, Kamloops recruited 18-year-old Reid Vankoughnett from Winnipeg. He’s fresh off a run to the high school championship with the Dakota Lancers.

Vankoughnett has plenty of Kamloops connections, as his brother Braden was a star linebacker with the Broncos in 2015. His father Dave is an 11-year CFL veteran with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and also a former teammate of Yamaoka’s.

He’ll be backed up by former Langley Ram Rylan Matters, who threw for just over 1,000 yards last year.

Standout rusher/returner Max Joseph will suit up for the Rams this season, and is a big loss for Kamloops after rushing for 281 yards last season, and putting up four touchdowns that included a punt return TD, and a touchdown off of a missed field goal.

That means last year’s leading rusher Andrew Pocrnic will be even more heavily relied on, along with fellow veteran Trent Price. Along with rushing for over 300 yards, Pocrnic also caught 19 passes for 181 yards in 2017.

After the graduation of veteran Brody Bernier, the Broncos will look to Tim Solypa and Thijs Duineveld to carry the load.

They were both top-3 receivers last year, with Duineveld hauling in 33 catches, and Solypa averaging almost 15 yards per reception.

With Tristan Murray leaving the offensive line, more responsibility will be placed on the shoulders of veteran Derek Walde, who was featured as #50 in the CJFL’s annual Top 50 rankings. He’ll have incoming help from Hudson Baribeau, returnee Andrew Goldenthal, and local faces Jordan Smith and Soren Munson.

On defence, the departure of star linebacker Jesse Zajaros stings, as he takes his 46 total tackles to McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

Veteran linemen Kurtis Mutschmann and Darby Kwan will be leaders on defence – the two were also ranked at 44 and 30, respectively, in the CJFL rankings.

Third-year linebacker Justin Haverkamp will be another piece of the puzzle, while the team will have a different look in the secondary, with multiple players departing after last season.

Those include Landon Wilkinson, Jonas Haeni, Connor Thornewell, and Kieran Muir.

Kicker Landon Munk and punter Bryce Couture will also return to the Broncos this season.

Okanagan: 8-1-1 (2017, lost in SF to VI Raiders)

Head Coach: Ben Macauley (3rd season)

Key departures: Nick Wenman (QB), Robbie Rodrigues (RB), Nate Anderson (WR), Kyler Mosley (WR), Eli Haynes (LB), Beck Fullerton (S), Cole Klughart (DL), Mitch Lyons (DL)

Key returnees: Tye Kitzman (CB), Conor Richard (LB), Kelton Kouri (RB), Cody Thompson (LB), Tyler Going (LB), Trey Adams (DB), Marshal Klein (OL), Cory McCoy (DL), Liam Hamlyn (OL), James Harney (DL)

Key recruits: Jakob Loucks (QB), Nick Dheilly (DL), Jordan Rae (DB), Jesse Amankwaa (RB), Daniel Townsend (OL), Jmin Pelley (OL)

The Okanagan Sun are looking to improve on an eight-win campaign in 2017, which ended disappointingly with a playoff loss at home to the VI Raiders. With 11 starters injured heading into that final playoff game, acquiring more depth was a big priority heading into the offseason.

The Sun also have a quarterbacking story of their own heading into the season, as people within the organization describing Jakob Loucks as the best quarterback the team has seen in decades.

Loucks is one of multiple USports Rookies of the Year on the Sun roster, and was set to return home to Ontario after leaving Mount Allison University, before the Sun convinced him to come to Kelowna.

The latest news with the Sun offence comes at running back, as the team added OUA Rookie of the Year Jesse Amankwaa from Toronto’s York University. Amankwaa made it into practice right away, and is on the Sun’s 55-man gameday roster for this weekend. He’ll bolster an RB core that includes veteran Kelton Kouri and new additions Lawrenzo Dissee and Andre Goulbourne.

The receiving core features a few veterans, along with plenty of rookies who’ve grabbed spots on the gameday roster out of main camp.

Tyson Mastrodimos is back, along with sophomores Javen Kaechle, Dakota Cartier, and Spencer Schmidt.

Earning spots from the coaching staff out of main camp were rookies Malcolm Miller, Payton Price, Reid LeClaire, Cole Stroud, Adam Burton, and Kelowna native Kyle Zakala, who’s a graduate of KSS.

On the offensive line, Daniel Townsend and his 6’7″ frame will be hard to miss. The line will also be bolstered by former Carleton Raven Jmin Pelley, who the team has said will likely get some work on the D-Line as well.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Sun have been fortunate to get two All-Canadians back after cornerback Tye Kitzman and linebacker Conor Richard opted not to make the jump to university this season. In the league’s Top 50 list, Richard was ranked ninth, while Kitzman shot up to number three, making him the top-ranked player in the entire Conference.

Canada West Rookie of the Year DE Nicholas Dheilly anchors the D-Line, and is a player that coaches expect will draw double team coverage this season.

He’ll be backed by a core of veterans including Cory McCoy, Aiden Hennessey, Ryan Marquardt, Gavin Kulscar, Conner Novak and James Harney. Other rookies on the 55-man roster include Jesse Boa and Ovie Uloghbui.

Richard, Tyler Going (LB/DB), Cody Thompson, Miguel Wood, and Brenden Ripco are all returning faces this season at the linebacker position. A couple rookies will join them this weekend – Austin Daisy and Bradley Hladik.

Along with Kitzman and Trey Adams returning to the secondary, the Sun will also start former quarterback Keith Zyla at safety, while former Calgary Dino Jordan Rae is one of the top newcomers who will start for the Sun. Veterans like Cole Stregger, Dustin Magee, and Casey Pyper earned spots with rookie Kaden Kurylo.

This weekend’s game in Kamloops will be video streamed on BCFC TV, and broadcast live on AM 1150 in Kelowna.

