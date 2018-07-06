Sun Devils most sportsmanlike team at Mission tourney

The COMBA Sun Devils at the Canada Day midget tournament in Mission.

The COMBA midget AA Sun Devils spent their country’s birthday weekend competing at the Canada Day midget AA/AAA baseball tournament in Mission.

The seven-team tourney featured some of the top AA teams in the province.

On Friday night in their opening game, the Kelowna-based Sun Devils held their own with the Victoria AAA Eagles, playing to 6-6 tie in eight innings.

After a 12-1 loss to the Fraser Valley Twins on Saturday, COMBA rebounded with an 8-6 win. The Sun Devils who were solid on offense and defense pulled ahead in the seventh for the win.

On Sunday morning, the Sun Devils needed a win to move onto the final, but fell 10-3 the Tri City Thunder to place fifth overall.

The COMBA Sun Devils may not have reached the championship game but received a prestigious award and medals to go with it. Tournament umpires/directors named the Kelowna club the most sportsmanlike team.

