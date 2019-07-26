Summertime hockey a big hit with kids

Nearly a hundred kids got to a chance to play Canada's favourite sport on Canada Day - well, almost.

Nearly a hundred kids got to a chance to play Canada’s favourite sport on Canada Day – well, almost.

The kids, ranging from Initiation (5 to 6 years old) up to Bantam (13 to 14 years old) took part in a fun road hockey event organized by Mike Forward, the third one he has co-ordinated.

“It’s meant to be a fun add on to Canada Day festivities, giving kids a chance to play our national game for the love of the sport,” said Forward.

The kids were also provided with shirts, lunch and autographed memorabilia courtesy of the Canucks Alumni.