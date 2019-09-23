Summerland volleyball teams win at weekend tournament

VOLLEYBALL WINNERSThe Summerland Secondary School junior boys and junior girls Rockets basketball teams both won during a weekend tournament.(Photo submitted)

The Summerland Secondary School junior boys and junior girls Rockets volleyball teams both won their top tier divisions at a UBC Okanagan tournament on the weekend.

Both teams played exceptionally well on Championship Saturday. They worked their way to the finals in straight set victories.

In the finals, both teams won their first game, lost the second, then won the third.

It was extremely exciting with amazing energy and skill demonstrated by both teams.

The high calibre of volleyball at Summerland Secondary School over the last couple of years is unprecedented.

Both junior teams winning the same high level tournament has never happened in recent history, if ever.

The Grade 9 girls team from Summerland Secondary School were in the same tournament and finished a respectable ninth in their tier. They finished higher than any other Grade 9 team in the tournament.

