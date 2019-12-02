VOLLEYBALL TEAMFrom left are Laska Hughes (Grade 11), Tessa Poetsch (Grade 10), Morgan Hilgersom (Grade 12), Brooklyn Parliament (Grade 12), Brinay Burdick (Grade 12), Emily Walton (Grade 11), Mary Benoit (Grade 12), Ryan Taylor (Grade 12) and head coach Huan Pham.(Photo submitted)

Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

Senior girls team had been ranked 10th going into tournament

The Summerland Secondary School senior girls Rockets volleyball team finished competing in the B.C. AA Sr. Girls Provincial Championships this weekend, finishing eighth out of 20 teams in the tournament.

Summerland had been ranked 10th going into the tournament.

The Summerland team also won the most sportsmanlike team award as voted by the officials.

Team captain Brooklyn Parliament won a second team all-star award.

In order to qualify for provincials, the team had to finish in the top two in the South Okanagan, where they placed first, and finish in the top two in the Valley Championships (Merrit, Kamloops, South Okanagan, Central Okanagan, and North Okanagan), where they came second.

