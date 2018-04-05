Summerland volleyball players invited to provincial training camp

Bailey Burdick, 17 and Brook Ure, 18, earlier attended the RBC Training Ground event in Kelowna

Two Summerland volleyball players have been invited to a training camp in Richmond this weekend.

Bailey Burdick, 17 and Brook Ure, 18, earlier attended the RBC Training Ground event in Kelowna.

The event gives local athletes an opportunity to test their strength, speed and endurance in front of officials from 14 Olympic sports and earn “Future Olympian” funding from RBC.

They were among 100 participating athletes at qualifying events throughout British Columbia.

Burdick and Ure have both excelled in volleyball.

In 2016, Ure was part of the South Okanagan girls volleyball team which won the Single A provincials.

She now plays middle with the Okanagan Junior Heat volleyball club.

Burdick is a member of the Summerland Secondary School senior boys Rockets volleyball team.

At regional events, they performed speed, power, strength and endurance tests before officials from the Canadian Olympic Committee and national sport organizations.

Their performances earned them spots at the Vancouver regional final.

The RBC Training Ground event will be held Saturday, April 7 at the Richmond Oval in Richmond.

The RBC Training Ground program is now in its third year. Last year, more than 300 athletes out of a total of more than 2,100 who attended events were invited for additional testing.