Tayla Ingram wins four silver medals in competitions in Cowichan

Summerland triathlete Tayla Ingram returned from the BC Summer Games with four silver medals.

The games, which concluded on the weekend, were held in Cowichan Valley and featured more than 2,300 athletes from around the province.

Ingram received her silver medals in Girls F1 Triathlon, Girls Aquathon, Girls Duathlon and Girls Super Sprint Triathlon.