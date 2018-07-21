Summerland to host horseshoe tournaments

Events in Memorial Park will be held July 28 and Sept. 8

Summerland will host two horseshoes events, one near the end of this month and one in early September.

The Summerland Horseshoe Club will hold its 62nd annual tournament in Memorial Park on July 28.

Between 40 and 45 participants from around B.C. and some from the United States are expected to participate in the tournament.

Ron Moser, president of the club, said the one-day tournament will have players of all abilities.

“It’s open to all levels,” he said.

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue to around 2:30 p.m.

On Sept. 8, the club will host the interprovincials for the British Columbia Interior.

Once again, the tournament will be open to players of all skill levels.

“You don’t have to be at the A-level to get into it,” Moser said.

The Summerland Horseshoe Club has around 30 participants. Players gather at the horseshoe pits in Memorial Park each Tuesday and Thursday of the summer, beginning at 5:30 p.m.