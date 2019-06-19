Summerland team wins Women’s A title at Greenwood Cup

Carol Rosenthall and Dawn Richards were winners at the 48th annual tournament

The Lakeshore Racquets Club hosted the 48th annual Greenwood Doubles Tennis Tournament on June 15 and 16 in Summerland.

Twenty-two teams came from all over the Okanagan as well as Kamloops to compete over the weekend, in temperatures higher than 30 degrees.

Summerland teams placed highly in the rankings, with Carol Rosenthall and Dawn Richards winning the Women’s A division title.

Henry Slizek and Evan Parliament of Summerland were runners-up in the Men’s A division, and Brent Wisheart and Huan Pham of Summerland were runners-up in the Men’s B division.

Results:

Women’s A:

Winners Carol Rosenthall (Summerland) and Dawn Richards (Summerland).

Runners-up Dawna DenOtter (West Kelowna) and Mary Wu (Penticton).

Women’s B:

Winners Renee Riopelle (Lake Country) and Kim Krahn (Vernon).

Runners-up Wendy Strachan (Penticton) and Kim Kopp (Penticton).

Men’s A:

Winners Joe McFadden (Vernon) and Jeremy Bell (Vernon).

Runners-up Henry Slizek (Summerland) and Evan Parliament (Summerland).

Men’s B:

Winners Bryan Lakusta (Peachland) and Kees DenOtter (West Kelowna).

Runners-up Brent Wisheart (Summerland) and Huan Pham (Summerland).

