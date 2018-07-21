Summerland Steam preparing for start of hockey season

The Summerland Steam will open the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season at home on Sept. 7.

Once the exhibition schedule wraps up at the end of August, the Junior B team will welcome fans to its home opener against Columbia Valley at the Summerland Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tilt.

Of the nine games in September, three will be at home. The Steam hosts Kelowna for an exhibition game on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.

Their other exhibition match is Sept. 1 in Osoyoos.

Steam head coach John DePourcq likes how the schedule begins, especially with the majority of games on the road.

“Everyone gets to know each other a bit more,” said DePourcq, adding that quality time away from home helps build a bond following a hard training camp.

That is expected to be strengthened by the return of the crossover schedule resulting in overnight trips.

October opens with a division rival match against Kelowna, who knocked the Steam out of last season’s playoffs in seven games. They will butt heads on Oct. 5. Of the nine games, seven are on the road. November and January are heavy with home games.

What stands out about the 49-game schedule, that includes 10 crossover matches, to DePourcq is in the past the Steam have faced divisional teams eight times. This year that is reduced to six and DePourcq feels it is nice to see divisional opponents less.

“It’s nice to play different teams, which is great for the players,” he added.

The KIJHL announced its inaugural annual College Showcase being hosted by Kamloops Dec. 27 to 29. The Showcase will be attended by National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II and III programs and other leagues, as well as teams from the Canadian Junior Hockey League as well as the Western Hockey League and the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League.

All 20 teams will play two games over the three days. The Steam will face Grand Forks and Fernie. This is an opportunity for players to be looked at and make the next step in their education and hockey careers. DePourcq says that hopefully players will get an opportunity to continue playing after their junior career is done.

The Steam conclude the regular season in Osoyoos on Feb. 23.

“It’s nice to play some tough competitive games. To get you prepared for playoff hockey,” he said.