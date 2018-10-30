Summerland Steam lose twice in hockey action

The Summerland Steam lost two road games in Junior B hockey action on the weekend.

On Friday, the Steam traveled to Armstrong where they lost to the North Okanagan Knights in a 5-4 overtime decision.

Summerland took the lead at 9:52 in the first period with a goal by Zack Cooper, assisted by Cory Loring and Cody Swan.

In the second period, the Steam added to the lead with a goal at 10:51 by Swan and assisted by Cooper.

Ethan Grover of the Steam then scored at 8:23, assisted by Justin Swan to give the Steam a 3-0 lead.

The Knights then responded with a goal at 8:06 by Jordan Smith, with assists by Grady Caton andJaden Hay.

At 2:33, Jett Saharchuk of the Knights scored, assisted by Kevin-Thomas Walters and Alec McLeod.

In the third period, the Knights tied the game with a goal by Walters at 12:20, assisted by Saharchuk and Ethan Matchim.

Armstrong took the lead at 3:05 with a power play goal by Saharchuk, assisted by Cole Haberlack and Walters.

The Steam tied the game with 32 seconds remaining when Morey Babakaiff scored, assisted by Tyson Conroy and Loring.

In the second overtime period, the Knights scored the deciding goal at 2:27, when Haberlack scored, assisted by Jaden Hay and Saharchuk.

On Saturday, the Steam faced the Wranglers in 100 Mile House, losing 5-0.

The first period was scoreless.

In the second period, the Wranglers opened scoring with a power play goal at 11:10, scored by Garrett Hilton and assisted by Benjamin Keon and Aidan Morrison.

At 9:13, Harley Bootsma of the Wranglers scored, with assists by Liam Dodd and Hilton.

In the third period, Hilton scored on a power play at 17:04, assisted by Kolby Page and Benjamin Keon. At 15:03, Hilton, assisted by Harley Bootsma, scored for the Wranglers.

The final goal came on a power play at 10:07 when Morrison scored for 100 Mile House, assisted by Bootsma and Hilton.

Summerland is in second place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference:Okanagan Division in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The team’s record is nine wins, seven losses, one tie and one overtime loss.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.