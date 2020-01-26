Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in hockey action

Junior B team in third place in division

The Summerland Steam played two weekend games, resulting in a loss, followed by a win for the Junior B hockey team.

On Friday, the Steam hosted the Princeton Posse, playing to a 3-1 loss.

Princeton opened scoring at 16:57 in the first period with a goal by Trevor Gulenchyn, assisted by Bevis Chou.

In the second period, Aubrey Macleod of the Posse added a goal at 15:25, with assists by Gulenchyn and Chou.

Zack Cooper scored the Steam’s sole goal, unassisted, at 9:45.

In the third period, Daniel Demchuck added a goal for the Posse at 2:48. Josh Olson and Brendan Adams had the assists.

The Steam fared better on Saturday, defeating the Sicamous Eagles in a 6-4 decision in Sicamous.

Matthew Byrne of the Steam opened scoring at 19:31, assisted by Jordon Woytas and Justin Swan.

At 6:47, Ethan Grover added a shorthanded goal, assisted by Mitchell Gove.

The first Sicamous goal came at 5:26 when Brayden Haskell scored, with assists by Cole Nisse and Jaxon Danilec.

In the second period. Zack Cooper of the Steam scored at 11:13. Austin O’Neil and Ryan Allen assisted.

Byrne added a power play goal for the Steam at 10:11, with assists by Liam McLaren and Morey Babakaiff.

The second Sicamous goal came at 5:11 when Owen Spannier scored, assisted by James Pedersen.

In the third period, Danilec scored for the Eagles at 12:59. Haskell and Brandon Pelletier assisted.

The Steam responded at 5:34 when Babakaiff scored, with assists by Byrne and Eric Scherger.

Michael Wong of the Eagles contributed a power play goal at 3:31. Assists were by Andrew Berkelaar and Danilec.

Ante Mustapic of the Steam scored the final Summerland goal at 1:47 on an empty net. Ethan McLaughlin and Gove assisted.

The Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

At present the team has 19 wins, 18 losses and four overtime losses.

The next action for the Steam is on Friday, Jan. 31 when Summerland will host the 100 Mile House Wranglers. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

