Only one goal difference between the Junior B hockey teams when they have faced each other

The Summerland Steam and the Princeton Posse are set to meet in the playoffs starting on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.

This year the Steam and the Posse played six games against each other.

The season series was split at three wins and three losses for both teams.

The Steam scored a total of 16 goals over the six games and gave up 15.

