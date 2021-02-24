Summerland Skating Club members recognized for efforts

Three awards presented to members of Summerland club

Keelyn Mitchell of the Summerland Skating Club received the Okanagan Region Program Assistant of the Year Award. (Contributed)

The Summerland Skating Club received a happy surprise back in November with awards dedicated to the club’s skating community.

The Skate Canada BC/Yukon region appoints a few select nominees around the section who are appointed by their clubs, coaches or board members. Out of all nominees, one individual is picked from the region (Summerland being the entire of the Okanagan region) as the winner.

The winners include Summerland residents Keelyn Mitchell and Chloe Young as well as Oliver residents the Fortunato family who are all part of Summerland Skating Club.

Skate Canada winners from the Summerland club include the Fortunato family, winners of the Bill Neilson Volunteer of the Year Award; Keelyn Mitchell, winner of the Okanagan Region Program of the Year Award and Chloe Young, winner of the Okanagan Region CanSkate of the Year Award.

Members of the club are proud of the award winners.

“Each and every individual worked very hard this past season and received the recognition they deserve, they are all a wonderful representation of our club,” a news release from the club states.

For more information about the award winners, visit the Summerland Skating Club website at www.summerlandskatingclub.com.

