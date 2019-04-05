Summerland skater wins award at Okanagan competition

A Summerland skater has won a skater of the year award at a recent competition.

Kate Dodsworth of the Summerland Skating Club won the Skate Canada 2019 Okanagan Region CanSkater of the Year award.

Skating club organizers say Dodsworth has worked hard during her skating sessions and with her coaches throughout the season. The effort has paid off not only in the award but also in her improved skating abilities and performance.

