Summerland Senior Men’s Club holds net scores golf event

Regular league play continues through the summer

Summerland Senior Men

On July 1, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club held an all net scores event. Scores were low as all the flight winners were under par.

Three players shared the deuce pot. They were Jerry Savuve Alf Vaagen and Sandy McDowell.

First flight: First low net Bob Houston, 70; second low net Bob Fortune, 71 cb; third low net Gene Benner, 71; fourth low net Warren Julien, 74 cb.

Second flight: First low net Cary Herschmiller, 70 cb; second low net Andy Webster, 70; third low net Jeff Clarke, 71; fourth low net Eric Johnson, 72 cb.

Third flight: First low net Ken Robertson, 71; second low net Dave Cain, 72; third low net Nick Coe, 74; fourth low net Herb Williams, 77.

