Summerland Senior Men’s Club holds club championship

Event held over two days to conclude season for league

Summerland Ladies Club

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted scores using the Stableford method in which points are allotted for net bogie, 1; par, 2; birdie, 3; eagle , 4; albatros, 5.

First flight: First Frances Colussi, 40; second Vijai Vaagen, 36; third Janis Goll, 35.

Second flight: First (tie) Pat Stohl and Lynne Karaim, 37; third (tie) Jean Walker and Maribel Rothfield, 36; fifth Ellen Clay, 35.

READ ALSO: Summerland Ladies Club plays ONES golf event

READ ALSO: Summerland Senior Men play all net scores golf event

Summerland Senior Men

On Sept. 10 and 11, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club held its club championship.

The overall club champion was Len Filek with a two-day total of 145. The overall low net winner was Kelly Jones with a net 138.

First flight: Low gross Warren Julien, 156; low net Dwain Sandrelli, 152.

Second flight: Low gross Brian Chadwick, 164; low net Alf Vaagen, 145.

Third flight: low gross Ken Bridgeman, 179, low net Jeff Clarke, 150.

Fourth flight: Graham Baggeley, 183; low net George Carswell, 145.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review