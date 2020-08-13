Summerland Senior Men play Waltz Time golf event

Team event was held on Aug. 12

Summerland Ladies Club

On Aug. 11, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted low net and low gross scores.

First flight: First low gross Carol Mulligan,92; second low gross Lil Smith, 93; first low net Lanette Graham, 72; second low net Christine Haessig, 73.

Second flight: First low gross Monika Taylor, 95; second low gross (tie) Diana Leitch and Helen Benallick, 101; first low net Ellen Clay, 67; second low net Lynne Karaim, 69.

Summerland Senior Men

On Aug. 12, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a team event called Waltz Time, counting one net score on the first hole, two scores on the second and three on the third.

The winning team with 91 points were Dwain Sandrelli, Bob Tamblyn, Fred Stewart and Don Walker.

Finishing second by countback with 88 points was the team of Peter Schnurr, Ken Bridgeman, Rick Drewnisz and Glen Brennan.

Third was Bob Fortune, Andy Webster, Terry McKay and Al Thomas.

Fourth place went to Jim Haddrell, Bill Webster, Jeff Clarke and Len Good.

Six players shared the deuce pot.

