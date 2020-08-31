Summerland Senior Men play all net scores golf event

Summerland Ladies Club

On Aug. 25, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted gross and net scores.

First flight: First low gross Carol Mulligan, 86; second low gross Lil Smith, 92; first low net Lanette Graham, 69; second low net Vi Ward, 73.

Second flight: First low gross Barb Oleschuk, 100; second low gross Marie Gallant, 106; first low net Betsy McAndrew 71; second low net Lynne Karaim, 72.

READ ALSO: Summerland Ladies Club plays Ts and Fs golf game

Summerland Senior Men

On Aug. 27, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

Bill Webster was the overall low net for the week with a fine seven under 65. Other flight winners were Chuck Harman and Rick Drewnisz. Four players shared the deuce pot, Rod Zornes, Ken Blower, Eric Johnson and Bob Fortune.

First flight: First low net Bill Webster, 65; second low net Bob Fortune, 69; third low net Alf Vaagen, 71; fourth low net David Carleton, 72; fifth low net Greg Flook, 73.

Second flight: First low net Chuck Harman, 75 cb; second low net Andy Webster, 75 cb; third low net Rod Zornes, 75; fourth low net 77 cb; fifth low net Nick Coe, 77.

Third flight: First low net Rick Drewnisz, 70; second low net Dave Cain, 73; third low net Bob Tamblyn, 74; fourth low net Terry Steinke, 78 cb; fifth low net Terry McKay.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review