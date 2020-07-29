Summerland senior men golfers count par points

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Summerland Ladies Club

On Tuesday, July 28, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played Criss Cross — choose either hole 1 or 10, 2 or 11, 3 or 12, etc. This results in a nine-hole score which the members doubled and then deducted their handicap.

Results: First Ellen Clay 52; second (tie) Norma Chambers, Diana Leitch and Pam Webster, 56; third Helen Benallick, 58; fourth (tie) Vi Ward and Marie Gallant, 59.

Summerland Senior Men

On July 23, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a team event counting par points.

The winning team with 95 points was Jim Haddrell, Doug Steinke, Doug Marchesi and Mike Van Tegham.

In second place with 88 points David Carleton, Pat Witzaney, Joe Beggs and Dave Cain.

Third place with 87 points went to Alf Vaagen, Sandy McDowell, Andy Webster and Jerry McKenna.

Fourth place with 85 points were Bryce Parker, Terry Steinke, Gulbag Hans and David Evans.

Four players shared the deuce pot, Dwain Sandrelli, Rod Zornes, Gulbag Hans and Alf Vaagen.

