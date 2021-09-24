Marie Cormack won her age group category in the Calgary Marathon on Sept. 19 in a time of 3:55. More than 4,200 racers participated in the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon. Cormack’s time qualifies her for the Boston Marathon. (Contributed)

Summerland runner qualifies for Boston Marathon

Marie Cormack competed in Scotiabank Calgary Marathon on Sept. 19.

Summerland runner Marie Cormack won her age group category in the Calgary Marathon on Sept. 19 with a time of 3:55.

More than 4,200 racers participated in the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, Canada’s longest running marathon and the largest Canadian race since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary Marathon is a challenging, hilly course and a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Cormack’s time qualfies her for the Boston Marathon.

