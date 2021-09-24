Summerland runner qualifies for Boston Marathon

Summerland runner Marie Cormack won her age group category in the Calgary Marathon on Sept. 19 with a time of 3:55.
More than 4,200 racers participated in the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, Canada’s longest running marathon and the largest Canadian race since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Calgary Marathon is a challenging, hilly course and a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Cormack’s time qualfies her for the Boston Marathon.
