Summerland Pee Wee Rep Jets win B.C. Provincials

Weekend victory in Lillooet is first time Summerland has ever won the championships

The Peewee Rep Summerland Jets won gold at the B.C. Provincials on the weekend.

After losing to the Kimberley Dynamiters earlier in the round robin series, the Jets’ energy was electric when they took to the ice to meet them again and play for first.

The game was a battle — both teams wanted it badly.

When the Dynamiters scored to make it 4-3 for the Jets in the third, all were on the edge of their seats.

With the teams one goal apart, 1:40 left in the game and a face off in the Jets’ end, Kimberley pulled their goalie to attack full force.

The Jets battled and battled and cleared the puck once, only to get it back into the Summerland end again.

RELATED: Summerland Midget Jets earn bronze at provincials

RELATED: Summerland Atom Development Jets defeat Kelowna

Pressure was hard in the Jets’ zone.

Goaltender Denton Manders was peppered with shots in the third, until Kieran Keilty sailed the puck down the ice for an empty netter to make it 5-3 with 23 seconds left in the game.

Brayden Gosselin broke out one more time after the face off to clinch a 6-3 win and everyone could once again breath. Shots on net 36 to 36.

The team played seven games over five days in Lillooet to take home Summerland Minor Hockey’s first ever B.C. Provincial gold medal.

And, to make Summerland even more proud, the Jets were awarded the Fair Play Award for the entire tournament.

This season the team has had several accomplishments including a home tournament gold, winning the league banner, and a B.C. Provincial title.

Under the leadership of coaches Justin Martens, Bill Wilson and Jordan Perrey and the team mascot Giraffie Junior, the boys gelled as a team.

Forwards Brendan Becker, Jack Campbell, Simon Cecconi, Kieran Keilty, Drayton Johnston, Everett Miller, Ryder Wilson and Will Yargeau (AP) skated hard, passed the puck and threw it in front of the net to make the plays.

Ky Martens, Brayden Gosselin, Aydan Yargeau, and Russell Weatherhead were the power house that held the line, defended to the end and never gave up.

And guarding the net were the calm, cool and collected goaltenders Austin Mayer-Gillis and Denton Manders with a season of numerous shutouts and the mind-set of “nothing gets by me.”

On-ice trainers Ben Bowyer, Andrew Rolston, Ty Sideroff and Jared Breitkreuz contributed their time for this team’s season, along with team managers Holly Cecconi and Jamie Martens who worked to keep everyone well fuelled and organized all year long.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.