Summerland Pee Wee Rep Jets qualify for Provincials

The look on the faces of the boys on the Peewee Jets team was priceless as Russell Weatherhead shot the puck into the net in overtime.

Helmets were off, gloves were in the air and a team of 13 players jumped and and piled on to each other, screaming with joy.

The Pee Wee Rep Jets had qualified for the Provincials.

On playoff weekend in Sicamous on Sunday, March 3, the Summerland Peewee Rep team beat the Revelstoke Grizzlies in a 4-3 nail-biter of a game to win the OMAHA Tier 4 league banner and qualify to go to the Provincials.

The players have been working hard all year and were rewarded with a banner to hang in the Summerland Arena to celebrate their success!

Goaltenders Austin Mayer-Gillis and Denton Manders had some amazing saves and were working hard to block, jump and cover the net.

Defence players Brayden Gosselin, Ky Martens, Russell Weatherhead and Aydan Yargeau checked, poked, and dived after the puck to keep it out of the Summerland end all weekend.

Passing it up to the quick-skating, stick-to-stick puck passing forwards were Brendan Becker, Jack Campbell, Simon Cecconi, Drayton Johnston, Kieran Keilty, Everett Miller and Ryder Wilson drove it into the opponent’s end to put on pressure, be in the right place and put goals up on the scoreboard.

After a five-game weekend thrust into first place, there was a group of ecstatic and exhausted boys with some saying, “I can’t even feel my legs,” but quickly adding, “it was all worth it!”

Coaches Justin Martens, Bill Wilson and Jordan Perrey are proud to represent Summerland at the Provincials in Lillooet on March 16 to 20.

This team had the support of other Summerland volunteers – Jared Breitkreuz, Andrew Rolston, Ty Sideroff and Ben Bowyer — who came out to practices and committed their own time on the ice.

Off the ice, team manager Holly Cecconi made it all run smoothly in the background with the dedicated support from Jamie Martens to make it a fabulous year of hockey.

