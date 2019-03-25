Summerland Midget Jets earn bronze at provincials

The Summerland Jets Midget Rep team battled hard last week to earn a spot in the bronze medal game against Elk Valley at the 2019 Midget T4 Provincial Championships in Creston.

The final game saw strong goaltending by Andrew Rolston, a game changing goal from senior player Nathan Piket and the game winning overtime goal from Chase Chartrand.

Team captain Jason Scherban accepted the Fair Play award on behalf of the team. The Fair Play award is voted on the by the host organization and is awarded to the team that best represents their association, not only in the dressing room and on the ice, but in the community as well.

The team lead by coach Gus Doyle, assistant coach Rick Hamilton, assistant coach Tristan Preston and goalie coach Terry Rolston.

