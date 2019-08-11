Summerland ladies golf club plays from yellow tees

Summerland Ladies Club

On July 30, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played from the yellow tees (they make the course a bit shorter than the usual red tees.)

Net scores were used to determine the winners:

First flight: First Pat Gartrell, 73; second (tie) Frances Colussi and Lil Smith. 76.

Second flight: First Jean Walker, 72; second (tie) Lynne Karaim and Barb Oleschuk, 73.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On Aug. 1, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

Andy Webster was the overall low net winner from the second flight with a seven under 65 while Mike Bevan and Terry Steinke led their respective divisions.

Six players shared the deuce pot, Garth Humphreys, Jim Haddrell, Bob Fortune, Sandy McDowell, Reg Minty and Andy Webster.

First flight: First low net Mike Beaven, 67; second low net Dennis Glasscock, 68; third low net Garth Humphreys, 69; fourth low net Steve Clement, 70.

Second flight: First low net Andy Webster, 65; second low net Martin Nisbed, 68 cb; third low net Sandy McDowell, 68; fourth low net Barry Wicker, 71 cb.

Third flight: First low net Terry Steinke, 68; second low net Reg Minty, 71; third low net Dave Cain, 72 cb; fourth low net Stu Macaulay, 72.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.