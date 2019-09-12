Summerland Ladies Golf Club competes in Low Gross/Low Net contest

Golf league action held each week

  • Sep. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Summerland Ladies Club

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed in a Low Gross/Low Net contest.

First flight: First low gross Carol Mulligan, 90; second low gross Frances Colussi, 94; first low net (tie) Vijai Vaagen and Christien Haessig, 75; third low net Vi Ward, 76.

Second flight: First low gross Janis Goll, 100; second low gross Pat Gartrell, 101; first low net Ellen Clay, 70, second low net Maribel Rothfield, 72.

