Summerland Ladies Club wraps up golf season

New executive selected for 2020 season

Summerland Ladies Club

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played nine holes of golf and held their windup meeting at Zias Stonehouse Restaurant in Summerland.

The game was a low net contest.

READ ALSO: Summerland senior golfers use par points system

READ ALSO: Summerland ladies golf club counts Stableford points

Results: First Janis Goll, 61; second Vi Ward, 64; third (tie) Maribel Rothfield and Diana Leitch, 67.

The new executive for the 2020 golf season was chosen, with Captain Janis Goll and Vice-Captain Christine Haessig.

The ladies club held three tournaments over the golf season.

The Dot Foreman Tournament winner was Vijai Vaagen.

The Rental Centre Tournament winner was Pat Gartrell.

The Review Cup was won by Helen Pybus.

The most improved golfer this year is Christine Haessig.

The club is looking forward to welcoming all golfers to enjoy the newly renovated clubhouse and course next season.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.